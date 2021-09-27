Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:THG opened at $133.10 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

