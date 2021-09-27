Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0321

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $993,258.33 and $185,804.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.19 or 0.00892281 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.