PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Sells $1,271,529.60 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,941,631.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 637,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $6,608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,329,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,911,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

