Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 45.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Plug Power stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

