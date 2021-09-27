POA Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. POA has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $130,348.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,099,968 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
