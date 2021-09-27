Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

PBL opened at C$49.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.68.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

