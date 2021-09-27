Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
PBL opened at C$49.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.68.
About Pollard Banknote
