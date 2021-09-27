Polychain Monsters Price Tops $12.97 on Top Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $44.07 million and $1.14 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $12.97 or 0.00030225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00122818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.