PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,656.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.69 or 0.07068131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00347698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.86 or 0.01147278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00107387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00563655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00549903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00293884 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,807,261 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.