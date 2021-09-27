Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

PD stock opened at C$46.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.72. The firm has a market cap of C$613.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -3.8800005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

