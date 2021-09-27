Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,972 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of Pretium Resources worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

