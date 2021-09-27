Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) is P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830,000 shares during the period. Primo Water makes up 2.7% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $46,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 53,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

