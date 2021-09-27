Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,934 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of KBR worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.35 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.