Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Abiomed worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 30.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Abiomed by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Abiomed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD opened at $350.36 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.