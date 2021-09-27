Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 99.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 170.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $6,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.