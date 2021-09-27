Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Sensient Technologies worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 354,848 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,083. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE SXT opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

