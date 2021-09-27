Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,192 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

