Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.