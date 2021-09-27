Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 916,140 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 916,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of JetBlue Airways worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

JBLU stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

