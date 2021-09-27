Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $105.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $621,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,197,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,028. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.72.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

