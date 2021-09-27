Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $305.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.