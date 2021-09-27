Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $305.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

