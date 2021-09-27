ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $141.79 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $152.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

