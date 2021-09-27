Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.87 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.