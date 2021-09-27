Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 19,688 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.3% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $370.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $264.30 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.88 and a 200-day moving average of $348.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

