Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

