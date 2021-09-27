Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,916,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

