Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 866 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.