PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PSPSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PSPSF stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $117.80 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

