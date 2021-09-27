Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,498.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $26,498.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00141139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,725.81 or 1.00436730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.07034363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.00791084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

