Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

