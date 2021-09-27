Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

