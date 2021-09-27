Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBYI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

PBYI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 283,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $290.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 101.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 261,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

