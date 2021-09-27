Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

PRPL stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

