PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in PVH by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

