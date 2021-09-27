Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $351.85 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $352.38. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

