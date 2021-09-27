Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qualys were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $119.23 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,049 shares of company stock worth $46,754,752 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

