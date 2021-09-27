Quark Price Tops $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Quark has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,008,890 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.