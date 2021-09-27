Quest Investment Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify stock opened at $1,436.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,512.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,339.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

