Quest Investment Management LLC Has $14.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

