Quest Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $66.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $68.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

