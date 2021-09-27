Quilter Plc Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

