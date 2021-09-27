Quilter Plc Purchases New Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nikola by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Nikola by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

