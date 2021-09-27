Quilter Plc Takes Position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,923,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 360,869 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.84. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

