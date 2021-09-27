Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.01 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $53.09 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00101630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00140955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.94 or 0.99575287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.37 or 0.06908862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00751646 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 17,632,760 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

