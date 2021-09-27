Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 7,244 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SGMA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,994. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
