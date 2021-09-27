Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 7,244 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SGMA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,994. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

