Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Insider Purchases £78,459.94 in Stock

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) insider Thomas Solomon acquired 46,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £78,459.94 ($102,508.41).

LON:RQIH opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.52. The company has a market capitalization of £469.35 million and a PE ratio of 244.29. The company has a quick ratio of 756.32, a current ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Randall & Quilter Investment’s previous dividend of $0.20. Randall & Quilter Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.43%.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

