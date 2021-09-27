Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

RANJY opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randstad has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $1.924 dividend. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

