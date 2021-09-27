Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $20.38

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $21.10. Range Resources shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 71,748 shares traded.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

