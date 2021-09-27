Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $121.64 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,388 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

