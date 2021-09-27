Raymond James Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $172.50

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $172.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

