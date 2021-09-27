Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.20.

TSE:WPM opened at C$49.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$67.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

